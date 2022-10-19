49 NDC aspirants vetted and cleared, Alabi confident of victory in 2024

Politics of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

All 49 aspirants contesting the Eastern regional executive positions in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been vetted and cleared to contest.



Balloting was immediately held for their positions on the ballot papers.



The petition for the disqualification of one aspirant was dismissed for failure by the petitioner to provide solid evidence to back his claims.



The 2020 Election Campaign Manager for the NDC and also a former flagbearer aspirant, Prof. Joshua Alabi who chaired the vetting said the process was smooth and successful.



He was confident the NDC is poised to win the 2024 general elections.



Prof. Joshua Alabi, however, urged all aspirants with issues to use internal laid-down procedures to address same.



Chairman of the Election Committee Alhaji Sumaila Mahama said the committee has slated the 22nd and 23rd of October for the constituency elections in the region with exception of some constituencies that have been put on hold for final determination of some petitions.



He said the Regional elections will follow after the constituency elections are conducted.