Crime & Punishment of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

47-year-old woman arrested for allegedly possessing cannabis

Vida displaying the substance at the police station

A 47-year-old woman was on Monday arrested by the Tema Police for allegedly possessing a quantity of dried leaves, suspected to be cannabis, at Katamanso near Ashaiman.



Vida Adjaho was apprehended after a search in her room revealed the substance concealed in black polythene bag and one wrapper of the cannabis in the room.



The Tema Regional Police Acting Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Dede Dzakpasu, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, said while the Zenu-Atadeka Police Patrol team was on its usual rounds in Katamanso, the police had information that the suspect was peddling in narcotic substance in her house.



He said the suspect was arrested after the police found a quantity of cannabis in his room.



Chief Insp Dzakpasu said the suspect would be put before court after investigations were completed.



She warned members of the public to desist from peddling narcotic drugs or risk being dealt with in accordance with the law when caught.