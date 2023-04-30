47-year-old mother, daughter die in collapsed building at Sefwi Bekwai

Regional News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

A 47-year-old mother at Sefwi Bekwai Zongo in the Western North region has died with her daughter, 11, after their building collapsed during a heavy downpour of rain.



The deceased, Dorothy Darkoaa and daughter, Priscilla, died on Thursday night, April 27, 2023, at about 11pm.



The Assembly Member of the area, Kwasi Prince, while confirming the incident on OnuaOnline.com, said the community where the incident took place has weak structures.



He said, “It happened last Thursday around 11pm in the night when a call came to me to gather some people to rescue the victims. Zongo is an old settlement with weak buildings and the victims were in one of such structures, but with the force we used we were able to rescue the three people but unfortunately, 11-year-old Priscilla was found dead at the spot. Madam Dorothy Darkowaa and the son were rushed to Greenshield Hospital, but the woman was pronounced dead,” he said.



The assemblyman added that the son of Dorothy Darkowaa, is however, responding to treatment.



The brother of the deceased, Okyeame Kwadwo Nkansah, also mentioned that the old structure of the deceased had not been renovated due to financial challenges.



Their bodies according to the report, have been deposited at the Sefwi Ahwianso mortuary.



The police, have also commenced investigation into the incident.

