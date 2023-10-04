47-year-old man lynched for stealing 2 fowls

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

An angry mob in Atwima Koforidua New Site has allegedly lynched a 47-year-old man named Kwadwo Tawiah for stealing two fowls.



According to a newspaper report by the DailyGuide dated October 4, 2023, the police identified the deceased, Tawiah as a notorious criminal known for engaging in various illegal activities.



In the report, eyewitnesses recounted that Tawiah was apprehended by the mob after being caught red-handed stealing the two animals.



Unfortunately for him, the irate crowd decided to take the law into their own hands, resulting in his lynching.



Upon discovering the lifeless body of the deceased, Kwabena Appiah, a taxi driver and a committee member of the Atwima Koforidua Electoral Area, along with an individual named Paa Kofi, promptly reported the incident to the police.



Following this report, the Abuakwa District Day Patrol Team, accompanied by the complainant, proceeded to the scene.



There, they discovered the lifeless body of a middle-aged man dressed in a blue pullover and black jeans, lying in a pool of blood.



"Persons met at the scene mentioned the name of the deceased as Kwadwo Tawiah, aged about 47, a native of Atwima Koforidua.



"The body of the deceased was inspected, and wounds suspected to be gunshot wounds were found at the right calf and buttocks of deceased," the report disclosed.



Additionally, two chicken carcasses were found at the scene.



Preliminary investigations conducted by the police suggested that Tawiah was suspected of stealing the fowls and had been shot with a firearm.



The police are currently making efforts to apprehend the suspects involved in the lynching.



