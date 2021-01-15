Regional News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: Atinka Online

45-year-old steel bender electrocuted

The deceased met his untimely death whiles working - File photo

A 45-year-old Steel Bender was on Friday morning electrocuted on top of a two-storey building at Tema Community 7.



The man identified as Efo Netown, died on the spot while working with colleagues on the structure.



The incident occurred when the deceased, while bending metal on top of the building, got in touch with a live high tension cable within the building, leading to his untimely death.



According to his colleagues arrived with the deceased to work in the morning adding that wiles working, they “felt and heard” an electric shock within the building, causing the death of their colleague.



The body of the deceased was later retrieved with the help of the Tema community 8 police personnel and officials of the ECG, after the live cables were disconnected.