446 special voters to cast ballot in Hohoe

According to officials, the center has so far not recorded any problems with the Biometric device

A total of 446 eligible voters in the Hohoe Constituency will cast their votes in the Special Voting.



They comprise of 297 Electoral Commission officials (EC), 92 Police, 17 Ghana Immigration, 15 Fire Service personnel, and one military officer.



The rest are 15 from the National Investigation Bureau, one National Security Officer, two from Defence Intelligence, and seven from the Media.



Mr. Enoch Danso Agyekum, the Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said a total of 32 voters had already cast their ballots as of 7:30 am.



He said the centre has so far not recorded any problems with the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) machines.



Mr. Agyekum said the Commission is also ensuring that voters without face masks are not allowed to join in the queue for voting.



The Officer added that representatives of the various political parties are all present adding that materials were inspected prior to voting.



Meanwhile, some voters who have cast their ballots said the process had been smooth and fast.



Mr. John-Peter Amewu of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Professor Margaret Kweku of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr William Oyie, Convention People's Party (CPP) and Mr Emmanuel Bali, National Democratic Party (NDP) are contesting to represent the Hohoe Constituency for the next four years.

