General News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: 3 News

436 ‘illegal’ pistols & ammunition impounded at Tema Port

The pistols & ammunition impounded at Tema Port

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Friday, October 9 impounded a consignment said to contain pistols illegally imported from Turkey.



The ammunitions were concealed in the consignment of personal effects.



They belong to one Felix Wallace, who has been arrested by the marine police.



He had come to clear his 1X20 footer container of household goods and personal effects but upon a physical examination of the consignment, a pistol was found hidden in a box.



The matter attracted personnel from Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and National Security, who have taken the matter up for investigations.



But this has not gone down well with the major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has called for transparency in the matter.



Its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, alleges that some ‘big men’ are lobbying to get the consignment released.



“While we commend the Customs Excise and Preventive Service unit at Tema port for acting swiftly to impound this consignment, we demand that they update the nation on this worrying development in the spirit of transparency,” he said in a release on Saturday, October 10, 2020.



“Ghanaians deserve to know who illegally imported the said pistols and ammunition into the country and for what purpose.



“More importantly, Ghanaians deserve to know the identity of the so-called “Big Men” who are pulling strings behind the scenes to get the consignment released.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.