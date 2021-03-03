General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: My News GH

420 Health Workers test positive for coronavirus in Bono East Region

Bono East Regional Health Director, Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng

The Bono East Regional Health Director, Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng has disclosed that about 420 Health service workers in the region as of last Sunday, February 28, 2021, tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.



Addressing stakeholders at the Kintampo college of Health on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 where the Regional Health Directorate held it’s 2020 annual performance review, Dr. Boateng said the region had so far recorded 1, 191 cases of the covid-19, out of which 788 were recorded Last year while the remaining 408 were recorded in January and February this year.



Giving further explanation on the cases recorded among the Health service workers in the region, Dr. Boateng said the 420 cases comprised both clinical and non-clinical staff. He gave the breakdown as follows; finance officers 2, accounts officers 2, accountants 7, administrative managers 5 executive officers 2, artisans 2, casual workers 16, community health nurses 56, medical doctors 12, nursing officers 16, dispensary Assistants 2, drivers 5, enrolled nurses 40, pharmacists 2, staff nurses 35, technical officers (nutrition) 12, field technicians 5, Health Assistants 7, Health research officers 7, internal auditors 2, Lab technicians 5 mental health nurses 9, midwives 45, NABCO 9, National Service personnel 9, physician Assistants 12, public health nurses 9, technical officers (disease control and health promotion) 25 and and 2 secretaries.



He, however, noted that no Health worker had succumbed to the covid-19.



The region, at as February 28, 2020, according to Dr. Boateng, recorded 1,070 (89.8%) recoveries, 19(1.6%) deaths and 102(8.6%) active cases of the virus.



“The second wave we have to be careful in the second wave. 420 health workers have been infected. 35% of health workers of the total number of infections have been affected by the virus including accountants, drivers and others”, he revealed.



