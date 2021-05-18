42-year-old Kwame Boakye commits suicide in Kumasi

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

CORRESPONDENCE FROM ASHANTI REGION



Residents of Ohwim in the Bantama Sub-metro of the Ashanti region were thrown into a state of shock when a forty-two (42) year old Kwame Boakye was found hanging in his room.



The sad death of the trader occurred on Monday night at Ohwim in the Bantama Constituency.



Narrating the sad occurrence to Ghanaweb's Nana Peprah, the deceased's landlady, Mrs Afia Sarah disclosed that, she heard the disturbing message through a phone call when she was in the market. She quickly rushed home to authenticate the matter only to discover the shocking news.



She continued that, she only arrived home to see the huge crowd surrounding the house with the wife of the man lying on the floor crying bitterly whiles the lifeless body was hanged in his room. "The wife told me her husband has hanged himself. I couldn't enter the room due to how the incident had saddened me".



"He was very fine. Nothing was there to show that he had any bigger problem that could lead to this shocking demise". She cried.



A further investigation revealed that the lady who bore child for the decease had moved from the man's house for reasons best known to the two. Others however believe that the man could have died out of a broken heart since the wife was not willing to go back.



Kwame Boakye left a wife, Madam Mavis and a child.



The body has since been conveyed by the Asuofua Police pending autopsy and investigation.