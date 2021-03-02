General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

42 million coronavirus vaccines to arrive in Ghana - Nana Akomea reveals

Managing Director of the State Transport Company, Nana Akomea

Ghana is expected to take delivery of forty-two (42) million COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate its citizens against the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic.



Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea disclosed this in an interview on PeaceFM's Kokrokroo show on Tuesday.



Ghana has already received 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine - which gained global recognition on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo together with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Second Lady Samira Bawumia first took the dose on Monday, March 1 publicly.



Former President John Dramani Mahama and wife Lordina Mahama have also taken their doses.



The vaccines are further to be administered to frontline health workers, media practitioners and government officials.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Akomea stated that the vaccines will cover all Ghanaians stressing ''the government is expecting 42 million doses of the vaccine. Out of this 42 million, the United Nations is freely donating about 6 million to Ghana which includes the 600000 that have arrived in the country. So, another 5 million will arrive soon. Then the Government of Ghana will buy the rest''.



He believed that should about 80 percent of the population get vaccinated, the country will be more safer and life will return to its normal state.



He therefore advised Ghanaians to avail themselves to receive the vaccines.



''I'm cocksure the vaccines will cover all Ghanaians. We have to get back to normal. We should be able to meet again and also go about our normal work routines. But because not every person has been vaccinated, we have to continue to wear the masks and observe all COVID-19 protocols. When we're able to vaccinate about 80 to 90 percent, our lives will come back to normal and there will be no need for wearing the masks'', he stated.