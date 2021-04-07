42-kilometre street light project to begin in Ho Municipality

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Prosper Pi-Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has said a total of 42 kilometers of street in Ho and other adjourning communities would soon be lit.



He said it would help enhance security in Municipality and adjoining areas prone to robberies and other hardened activities resulting from the darkness to see lighting.



Mr. Pi-Bansah who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that the project would be executed by Delovely Engineering Company Limited.



The MCE said the contractor had already started feasibility studies in the beneficiary communities, after which work would commence.



He said his outfit was determined to ensure that every community within the Municipality had a proper lighting system to improve economic activities.



On sanitation, Mr. Pi-Bansah said he was not satisfied with the level of it as refuse continue to accumulate in some parts of the Municipality.



He called on Zoomlion to discharge their duties to expectation, ensuring that the area is refuse-free.



The MCE advised them to take the necessary steps to repair their skip refuse trucks for prompt collection of waste to enable them to deliver effectively on their mandate.