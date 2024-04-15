41-year-old man arrested for having sex with a goat

Regional News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Sefwi Donkorkrom police have arrested a 41-year-old man known as Kwame Chelsea for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a pregnant goat.



The incident, which has left residents stunned, reportedly took place in a bush where the suspect, described as a divorced palm wine tapper with two children, was caught in the act.



According to a dailyguidenetwork.com report, eyewitnesses account that the sound of a goat bleating alerted them to the situation.



An eyewitness who spoke to Lord FM, a local radio station in the municipality, recounted the disturbing scene.



“I saw the suspect, Kwame Chelsea, having sexual intercourse with the animal, so I decided to film him, and when caught, he tried to bribe me, but I turned down his offer,” the witness stated.



Chelsea’s alleged actions have caused uproar in the community, prompting local authorities to act.



Nananom, the community leaders, poured libations to cleanse the land of any perceived calamity resulting from the incident.



Chief of Sefwi Donkorkrom, Nana Kwame Nyame II, urged forgiveness and tasked his subjects to perform necessary rituals to cleanse the area.



Meanwhile, the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the suspect and stated that investigations into the matter are ongoing.



Chelsea is currently in police custody awaiting further legal proceedings.



