$400 million could be used to dualise Accra-Cape Coast road instead of National Cathedral - Mahama

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed grave concerns about the Akufo-Addo government’s prioritization of the construction of a National Cathedral over crucial educational and infrastructural needs of the country.



Mr Mahama expressed scepticism over the actions of the government, stating that even God would not prioritise a cathedral over investments in education.



He highlighted the importance of addressing pressing educational and infrastructural challenges before embarking on projects like the National Cathedral of Ghana.



Mahama made these remarks while responding to inquiries about his stance on completing the National Cathedral if elected president during a public lecture at Wisconsin University.



He clarified that the commitment to build the cathedral stemmed from a personal commitment made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to God, rather than a divine directive.



The former president argued that if given the opportunity to allocate $400 million, investing in textbooks for students or upgrading vital infrastructure such as the single road from Accra to Cape Coast to a dual carriageway would likely yield greater benefits for the nation.



Mahama said, “For me, the National Cathedral was a covenant somebody made with God, an individual. He said he swore to God that if he became president, he would build a cathedral for him. From my perspective, it is his promise to build a house for God.



“I am sure that if he really had asked God what he wanted him to do with $400 million; I don’t think God would have chosen a cathedral when $400 million could have provided textbooks for all our students. I don’t think God would have asked you for a cathedral when we could have used the money to dualise the road from Accra to Cape Coast. People die every day on that road because it’s a single road.



“So, God didn’t ask for it, somebody promised it to God, it was a personal promise and if I have $400 million, God will be angry with me if I use it to build that cathedral. I am not going to take taxpayers’ money or borrow $400 million from any source to build this cathedral,” he said.