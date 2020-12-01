Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: GNA

400 eligible voters expected to cast ballots in special Voting in Tarkwa-Nsueam

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

A total of 400 eligible voters in the Tarkwa-Nsueam Constituency are expected to exercise their franchise in the special voting exercise.



Mr. Sampson Asafua, the Presiding Officer said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tarkwa.



He said the exercise, which started at 7:00 am, is taking place at the Electoral Commission office at Ahwetieso.



As of 10:06 am, a total of 181 eligible voters had cast their ballots.



Mr. Asafua noted that so far officers at the helm of affairs have not had any challenge and the voters were duly complying with all the COVID- 19 safety protocols.

