40-year-old man found dead at Kasoa Opeikuma, body decomposed

Regional News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: kasapafmomline.com

A 40-year-old man, Kwesi Alhaji has been found dead at Kasoa Opeikuma High-tension in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.



It’s unclear whether the man was killed and dumped in front of an uncompleted building or died a natural death.



The body was found decomposed with maggots all over it.



A resident at Kasoa Opeikuma High-tension, Okyere Boateng in an interview said he was informed by a young man that, a man has been found dead.



Okyere Boateng said they moved to the scene and found the lifeless body in front of an uncompleted house near the bush.



Officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) were informed who arrived at the scene and conveyed the body to the Police Hospital morgue.



The case has been reported to the Kasoa Police Station for investigation



No arrest has been made so far.