4-year-old girl electrocuted at Nsuaem No. 1

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A 4-year-old girl has been electrocuted at Nsuaem, a farming community in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region.



The deceased, according to her grandmother, got electrocuted after being exposed to an aluminium electrical cable in the house



According to police investigators, they visited the scene and found the deceased lying in a supine position about 5 meters away from the alleged electrical cable.



The body was inspected, but there were no external marks of violence and was conveyed to the Achiase Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.