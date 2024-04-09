You are here: HomeNews2024 04 09Article 1925148

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

4-year-old girl electrocuted at Nsuaem No. 1

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

File photo File photo

A 4-year-old girl has been electrocuted at Nsuaem, a farming community in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, according to her grandmother, got electrocuted after being exposed to an aluminium electrical cable in the house

According to police investigators, they visited the scene and found the deceased lying in a supine position about 5 meters away from the alleged electrical cable.

The body was inspected, but there were no external marks of violence and was conveyed to the Achiase Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment