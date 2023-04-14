4-year-old boy abandoned by family and left to fend for himself on the streets

Regional News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A four-year-old boy (name withheld) was evicted from his home by his grandmother due to a lack of resources to care for him.



According to the information available, the minor has been roaming the streets despite the dangers associated with it at Kyebi Amanfrom in the Eastern Region.



According to Agya Dan, who reported from the scene, the minor was discovered sleeping in front of a nearby store.



The boy is also said to be begging for food in the area, leading some to wonder why he was left to fend for himself.



Reporting on Nyankontyon Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said per the investigation conducted, the mother of the boy left him in the care of his father, who then left the boy in the care of his [Father’s] sister claiming he was going in search of a job and never returned.



He stated that the minor’s father had abandoned him three years prior and had not returned.



He was later placed in the care of the grandmother, but they are both fed up and have asked the boy to leave.



It is also claimed that they fed the minor leftovers while he was staying with them.



Meanwhile, the case was reported to the police, who reportedly contributed Ghc50 to buy medicine for the boy because he was sick.



They have also warned the carers not to abuse him any longer.