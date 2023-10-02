4 vehicles involved in dangerous collision on UPSA-Presec road

General News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is a heavy traffic jam currently on the UPSA-Legon road due to a collision between four vehicles.



According to a commentary on social media, one of the wheels of a red Mercedes-Benz left its hub and rolled to the other side of the road when the driver was trying to turn towards the UPSA hostel route.



The rolled tyre distracted the driver of a black KIA Matiz, who crashed into a Sprinter and a taxi.



Photos on social media show badly damaged vehicles, but GhanaWeb can’t confirm if there were any casualties.



See the tweet below:





BAJ/OGB