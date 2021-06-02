4 suspected cars snatchers arrested

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested four (4) suspected armed robbers for their involvement in various cases of armed robbery in the Region.



The suspects are Mustapha Adams 37 years, Ibrahim Adamu 39 years, Aseidu Bonah alias ‘Lion’ and Mohammed Abubakar 33 years. The suspects are all in police custody assisting with investigations.



It would be recalled that on Thursday 25th March 2021 one Emmanuel Owusu Antwi, 40 years, now deceased, and an Engineer with Joshop Construction was robbed of his Toyota Prado vehicle with registration number GN4131 – 20 and was shot in the process by three (3) armed men.



The victim sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment but later died whilst on admission.



Investigation so far has revealed that the above-named suspects perpetrated that crime.



Subsequent investigations have also established that these Suspects are involved in many robbery cases reported in the Region such as the one that took place on 4th April 2021 where the victim was robbed of his Toyota RAV 4 at gunpoint in Kenyase Bampenase, a suburb of Kumasi.



An investigation has also established that the same suspects attacked and robbed the Hon. MCE of Asokre Mampong of his Toyota Hilux with registration GW2473 – 16 on 12th February 2021. The suspects again attacked and robbed another victim on 15th April 2021 of his unregistered Range Rover at Buokrom F- line.



On 25th April 2021, at about 9:00 pm suspect Mustapha Adams, one of the named armed robbers together with two of his accomplices who are on the run again robbed a Honda Accord DV Trade Plate with registration number 4894A at Achiase near Kenyase.



On 28th of April, 2021 Mustapha Adams and Mohammed Abubakar attempted to rob a Toyota 4 Runner with DV Trade Plate at gunpoint at Kenyase Abrem but luck eluded them and they were arrested by the Police. They later led Police to arrest two other Suspects.



They have all been remanded in Police custody by a court of competent jurisdiction to assist in Police investigation.



In another development, yesterday Tuesday, 1st June 2021 at about 3:00 pm four (4) armed men on two Motorbikes attacked the Consult Agency Limited at Buokrom Estate junction and robbed them of an amount of about One Hundred and Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢130,000.00).



The armed men in the process shot one customer who was later identified as Collins Dapaah aged 43 years.



The Victim was rushed to the Manhyia Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival. His body has since been deposited at the Ebenezer Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy.



Meanwhile, the Police are picking some reliable leads that will help in apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous crime.



The Police Command assured the public that all cases of crime reported in the Region are being investigated.