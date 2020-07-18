Politics of Saturday, 18 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

4 more years for Nana Addo and Ghana will be like Malaysia - Simon Osei-Mensah

Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah is very optimistic about Ghana’s development under the Nana Addo-led administration.



He argued that there has been major improvement in infrastructure under the current administration in less than four years – hence, another term for the NPP government led by Nana Addo will result in the country witnessing massive economic and development progress.



In an exclusive interview on Wontumi Radio in Kumasi, the Regional Minister stressed that the NPP does not even need another four years to do more rather about twenty years to do more for the country.



He added that, should the NPP government be given more years to rule, “the country would be transformed like Malaysia and the other advanced countries.”



According to him, "from 1992 to date, only the NPP government has been able to introduce critical social intervention programmes such as free maternal health care, free SHS, NHIS, NABCO, School feeding, Planting for food and jobs, etc for the citizenry".

