General News of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

4 more years for NPP doom for Ghana – Mahama

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has predicted doom for the nation should the New Patriotic Party win the December 7 elections.



Speaking at the launch of the NDC’s campaign on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Accra, Mr. Mahama intimated that, the ruling party has woefully failed in the management of the nation’s economy.



“Ghana will be doomed if we stay four more years trapped within the fake reality where the NPP propaganda machine paints a rosy picture that everything is perfect while in reality, it is rampant corruption, collapsing businesses and never before seen levels of unemployment and underdevelopment,” said Mr Mahama at the launch of the NDC's 2020 campaign launch.



He advised Ghanaians to massively vote for the National Democratic Congress come December 7 to rescue the nation from the hands of the "corrupt" Akufo-Addo-led government.



According to Mr Mahama, “the battle to transform our dear country starts now. The change starts now" adding that, “It is our sacred duty to win this battle to deliver true change not for ourselves but for all Ghanaians who deserve to live a better and dignified life.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.