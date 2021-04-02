4 killed, at least 10 injured in five separate accidents in Bekwai Municipality

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Daily Mail

At least four persons have died in five separate accidents in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The accidents which occurred on Thursday, April 1, left at least 10 others injured, a police incident report sighted by dailymailgh.com read.



The first incident involved a Hyundai truck with registration number GR 5173-P which collided with an unregistered Haojin motorbike carrying three people on the Edwinase-Subriso road at about 12 noon.



The three occupants on the motorbike died on the spot. They have been named as Kofi Adu, 30, Yaw Peprah, 25, and Isaac Asante 30.



The motorbike was burnt to ashes as a result of the accident. Bodies of the three deceased have been deposited at the Kotwia Hospital morgue for preservation.



The suspect driver is in police custody, the report said.



At about 2:20 pm the chief of Amomorso, Nana Offin Akwasi, 64, also sustained serious injuries after a Chevrolet Cruze with registration number AS 2438-19 crushed his Apsonic motorbike on the Anwiankwanta-Bekwai road at about 2 p.m.



He has since been admitted at the Abenkyiman Hospital at Anwiankwanta where he is receiving treatment.



Police say the suspect driver Akwasi Addai has been detained while the accident vehicle has been impounded at the police station.



A third accident which occurred at about 5 p.m. involved a Honda CR-V 4×4 private car with registration number GE 7244-20.



The driver who was returning from Cape Coast to Kumasi lost control of the steering wheel on a section of the road in the Anwiankwanta township and knocked down four pedestrians.



Two of the victims, Godfred Adu and Ernestina Agyeiwaa are still on admission at the Abenkyiman Hospital while the others; Ellen Darkwah and Beatrice Osei have been treated and discharged.



At about 7 p.m. on the same day the police responded to another accident involving a Toyota Land Cruiser pickup with registration number GS 4887-Z in the Anwiankwanta township.



The vehicle driven by one Paul Tenkorang alleged that the brake system failed and in the process ran into two taxi cabs injuring four people in the process.



One of the victims, Cosmos Owusu, 35, who was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment died whiles on admission.



Three other victims Amankwah Owusu 30, Enoch Gyamfi, 24 and Kwame Owusu 28 are receiving treatment at the Abenkyiman Hospital at Anwiankwanta after sustaining multiple injuries.



All the three accident vehicles have been impounded while the suspect driver is assisting police investigations.



Meanwhile, a driver is also on a police enquiry bail after his truck knocked down a 45-year-old man on a section of the road in the Anwiankwanta township.



The driver who also lost control of the steering wheel crushed a Toyota Matrix private car with registration number AS 8127-15.



The victim Jeffery Amponsah is receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Investigations are underway in all the said incidents.



