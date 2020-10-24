General News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

4 in critical condition after car crash at Breman Essiam

The vehicle occupants sustained serious injuries and are currently at the Ajumako govt hospital

Four persons are in critical condition following an accident that occurred at Breman Essiam-Nyamebekyere to Assin Fosu road in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.



The accident involved a taxi with registration number GT 7540 U, which was from Breman Essiam to Hasowodze, and a Benz Sprinter bus from Assin Fosu to Accra.



An eyewitness narrating how the accident occurred told Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan that the Sprinter bus occupied a major part of the road in a sharp curve making it impossible for other cars to drive past. In the process, the oncoming taxi driver decided to drive through the bush to avoid a head-on-collision but unfortunately lost control and somersaulted three times.



All four occupants sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Ajumako Government hospital for treatment.



Residents say that a particular stretch of road is accident-prone as it has recorded many accidents in the past years.



About three weeks ago an accident was recorded on the said road. Early this year, a headmaster was involved in a serious accident and lost one of his legs in the process.





