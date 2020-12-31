General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

4 in critical condition, 19 sustain injuries in gory accident at Assin Fosu

The affected passengers include a pregnant woman

Four passengers are battling for their lives while 19 others including a pregnant woman and children have sustained various degrees of injuries after a head-on collision involving a Benz Sprinter bus and Hyundai Matiz at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.



Information gathered indicates that the sprinter bus was traveling from Twifu Praso and heading towards Kumasi, and upon reaching Assin Fosu, a mad man crossed its lane and in the process of saving him collided head-on with a Hyundai Matiz which was travelling from Kumasi in the opposite direction and heading towards Cape Coast.



Confirming the incident, Chief Inspector Boateng, the station officer of the Assin Fosu Divisional MTTD said all the 23 passengers on board have been conveyed to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for treatment.



He advised drivers to pay respect to road signs and safety measures and seek rest if they are tired and exhausted to save lives.

