4 firefighters injured at West Legon

Regional News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Four firefighters got injured, with two of them in critical condition, when a building, which was gutted by fire, caved in on them, at West­land, West Legon, in Accra, on Wednesday afternoon.



The two, who were serious­ly injured, Fireman Raymond Ansah and Fireman Joshua Kankam, were taken to the Med­ifem Hospital, at Westland, but transferred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).



Fireman Ibrahim Anum and Fireman Prince Ofori all sta­tioned at the Legon Fire Station, were injured on the hips, and knee, and suffered burns on their hands and feet respectively.



The Head of Public Rela­tions(PR) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Assis­tant Chief Fire Officer Grade One(ACFO) Timothy Osafo-Affum, confirmed the incident in a press statement in Accra yesterday.



He said the service received a distressed call on Wednesday af­ternoon concerning a fire outbreak on a two-storey building at the Westlands.



ACFO Osafo-Affum said the two other officers, FM Ofori and FM Anum have been treated and discharged from the hospital.



He said the Chief Fire Of­ficer, Mr. Julius Kuunour, and management of the GNFS had visited the injured personnel and assured them of the service’s support.



ACFO Osafo-Affum said the GNFS has commenced investiga­tions to determine the cause of the incident.



He gave the assurance that GNFS would implement mea­sures to ensure the safety of its personnel.