4 dead, several injured after head-on collision at Nkenkensu

A head-on collision between a commercial bus and a trailer has resulted in the loss of four lives and left several others injured.



The accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, August 2, 2023, according to a Joy News report.



According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the bus, carrying passengers from Kumasi to the Northern Region, attempted a wrongful overtaking and collided head-on with the oncoming trailer truck.



The accident claimed four lives instantly, while several other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.



Those who sustained injuries from the accident have been rushed to the Nkenkensu Government Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.



One of the victims of the accident, who recounted the incident to Joy News, described what led to the tragic collision.



“Around 6:15 -6:20, the driver overtook a car and lost control in coming back into his lane and collided with this trailer truck. Once he overtook the car, he was not able to get back to his lane because he was at top speed and the other trailer too was so close that there was no way to swerve each other and they collided with each other. I was sitting in the bus close to the driver and the incident happened,” the victim said.



