4 dead, 19 injured in road crash on Mankessim-Apam road

Four people have been confirmed dead while 19 others received various degrees of injuries in an accident at Esuahyia on the Mankessim-Apam stretch of the Winneba-Cape Coast highway on Monday.



Two died on the spot while the other two died on arrival at the hospital.



A Mercedes Benz Sprinter vehicle with registration number GW 7181-22 from Mankessim direction towards Accra was said to have burst its tyres resulting in the accident.



The Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Abdul Wasiu Hudu explained to newsmen that the office received a call at 2:42 pm of an accident on the Mankessim-Apam stretch of the Cape Coast Accra highway.



He said, upon arrival at the scene of the accident, personnel from the service were informed that the injured had already been taken to the Mercy Women Roman Hospital.



According to him, the team saw the bodies of two persons suspected to be dead and informed the police about it.



He indicated that no victim was trapped in the vehicle.



DOIII Hudu further said that the personnel deployed to the scene observed the vehicle burst its rear tyres.



He, therefore, said, they suspect the accident may have been caused by the bursting of both rear tyres of the vehicle.



The police, he said, had taken over investigations into the cause of the accident.



