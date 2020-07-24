Religion of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: GNA

4 churches shut down for non-compliance with coronavirus protocol

File photo - The four churches are located in Sunyani

Four churches in the Sunyani Municipality of Bono Region, were shut down indefinitely for non-compliance with coronavirus safety protocols and guidelines.



The Sunyani Municipal coronavirus Prevention Taskforce ordered the churches to remain closed until they secured separate isolation rooms, to attend to emergencies and procure thermometer guns to check body temperatures of worshipers, and to disinfect the premises.



Earlier, the leadership of the churches, Victory Temple of New Page Chapel International, Christ Disciples Serving Generation Ministries, Abesim Assemblies of God Church and Harvesters Evangelistic Ministry, pleaded with the taskforce to spare them prosecution.



Superintendent Haruna Alhassan, the Commander of the taskforce, advised the churches to ensure they meet all coronavirus requirements before opening for services to avoid prosecution.



He emphasized that the government was not against church activities, but it was concerned about the safety of worshippers.



Supt. Alhassan asked leaders of the various churches to ensure that worshippers were safe from contracting COVID-19.



He said the taskforce had intensified patrols to enforce the COVID-19 protocols in the Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities, because the two areas were recording high figures of COVID-19.

