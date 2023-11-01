‘4 More 4 Nana’ has been a disaster for Western region – Paramount chief

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Paramount Chief of Nsien Traditional Area, in the Western region, Awulai Agyefi Kwame, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration, describing it as a disaster for the people of the Western region in terms of developmental works.



According to him, he is disappointed with the government's approach to addressing the region's needs.



He emphasized that the Western Region had not received the respect and dignity it deserved.



One of his concerns is the deteriorating state of the region's road infrastructure.



He questioned whether, after the resounding "4 More 4 Nana" campaign, there had been any significant improvement in the condition of the roads, particularly the stretch from Agona Nkwanta to Takoradi.



"If we are supposed to speak the truth, our roads have deteriorated more during this NPP era than any other government. The government's failure in the Western region is evident. Simply put, 'Four More for Nana' has been a disaster for the Western region.



“If we discuss the minerals they receive from this region to develop the country…most leaders, including Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, hailed from this region, and this is our reward,” he said.



He lamented the absence of the region's voice in government.



"I am saying that the voice of the Western Region is not heard in Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia's NPP government. If Nananom doesn't wake up, our roads will deteriorate even further than they are now,” he added.





4 for Nana has been a disaster for the people of Western Region says Nananom!#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/HBnFyMRncr — Nana Yaa Mbra Ayensu⚘ (@estherayensu1) October 31, 2023

AM/SARA