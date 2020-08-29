General News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

4 More 4 Nana echoes in Ashaiman as Bawumia pays surprise visit for Jummah prayers

Dr Bawumia was in Ashaiman for Islamic Friday congregational prayers yesterday

An unannounced visit for the weekly Islamic Friday congregational prayers in Ashaiman by Vice President Bawumia sparked a massive, spontaneous endorsement of the ruling party's 2020 elections campaign slogan "4 More 4 Nana" by traders in Ashaiman upon seeing the Vice President's entourage.



After observing Jummah prayers at a community mosque at Fitter Line, a suburb of Ashaiman, the Vice President had a torrid time making his way through the streets of Ashaiman as scores of traders spontaneously lined up on the streets to cheer on the Vice President.



Amidst chanting of popular NPP slogans and social intervention policies, the ecstatic traders and passers-by raised their four fingers, signifying the popular NPP 2020 campaign slogan "4 More 4 Nana To Do More".



The NPP government's flagship Free SHS education policy also took centre stage in the chants, with the traders, especially the women, chanting "Free SHS!, Free SHS!", as well as "Free electricity and free water," referring to the government's COVID-19 social interventions.



As the Vice President's entourage slowly made its way out, the charged traders blocked the pathway, obviously demanding to see the Vice President.



Dr. Bawumia granted their request and waved at them through the opened roof of his car before they opened the way for his entourage to slowly drive out through the long stretch.



As the car moved, scores of people continued to follow the car and more traders in both shops and on the streets chanted and sang praises of Akufo-Addo’s government.



After the Jummah prayers, Dr. Bawumia visited the Ibn. Abbas mosque where he interacted with fellow Muslims, including leadership of various Islamic sects in Ashaiman.



Dr. Bawumia rounded off his visit by making stopovers at the Palace of the Muslim Chief of Ashaiman and Tema, as well as the Chief Imam of Ashaiman, where he interacted with the community members.



Throughout his interactions, Dr. Bawumia stressed on the government's all-inclusive policies, especially the flagship Free Senior High School, which he said is providing free senior high school education for all regardless of social and economic status.



For deprived communities such as Zongos, Dr. Bawumia said the government's vision is to accelerate development through the Zongo Development Fund and improve human resource through accessible education.



He urged the people of Zongo to cease the educational opportunity the NPP government has offered by.



The Imams and the Zongo elders commended both the Vice President and President Akufo-Addo for their good works, and also prayed for them.

