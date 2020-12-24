General News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: My News GH

4 Ayalolo buses burnt to ashes at STC workshop in Kumasi

File: Ayalolo buses parked at the terminal

Four(4) Ayalolo buses have been burnt to ashes at the Ashanti Regional workshop of the State Transport Company (STC) in Kumasi.



A source that narrated the unfortunate incident to Kumasi based Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo explained that the fire engulfed the buses around 10:20pm Wednesday night



According to the source, the drivers parked the buses and left and later saw smoke coming out from one of the vehicle.



“We couldn’t control the fire and it transferred from one bus to the other. We called fire service to help the situation. When they came, the fire had engulfed and burnt all the four buses”



The cause of the fire is yet to be known but it is suspected that an electrical fault is believed to have sparked the blaze



It took the intervention of the Personnel from the Fire Service to control the inferno Officials of STC are tight-lipped over the unfortunate development when reached by MyNewsGh.com for comment on the matter.



Meanwhile an investigation has been commenced into the matter by officials of the Ghana National Fire Service who managed to save the situation.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.