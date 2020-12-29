General News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

39th anniversary of 31st December 1981 Revolution to honour Rawlings

Former President Rawlings died on Thursday, 12 November, 2020 at the age of 73

This year's 31st December Revolution anniversary will be held in honour of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



This was announced by the Central Planning Committee of the 31st December Anniversary and the Office of former President Rawlings, in partnership with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a statement issued on Monday, 28 December, 2020.



This year's event which will mark the 39th Anniversary of the 31st December Revolution is scheduled to take place at the Osekan Park on the Atta Mills High Street.



The event will commence at 8.30am on Thursday, 31 December, 2020.



Highlights of the event will include “Wreath-Laying/Parade and Commemoration.”



Special Guest of Honour will be the Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama



While Dress Code for the event is “Black or Red,” the statement added.



