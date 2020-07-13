General News of Monday, 13 July 2020

39 workers of Food and Drugs Authority test positive for coronavirus

File photo

Thirty-nine (39) staff of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) have tested positive for Coronavirus out of staff strength of 450.



This was captured in a statement issued by the Authority.



According to the FDA, the staff who tested positive have been asked to self-isolate.



FDA says despite this new development, it shall continue to render its services to the public.



“The general public is assured that despite this unfortunate development, the FDA shall continue to effectively execute its mandate as a regulatory agency to register and enforce the important, manufacture, distribution and sale of safe and quality products, especially PPEs, Face Masks, Sanitizers, Medicines, Food as well as other medical devices which are now more than ever in the vital fight against COVID-19,” the statement reads.



Read the full statement below:









