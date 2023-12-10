389 artisans pass out for the GNPC funded NVTI certification exams in Ashanti region

Regional News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

A total number of 389 out of the over 500 artisans who were enrolled in the NVTI Certification course have passed out in Kumasi. The NVTI certification exams which enrolled artisans from the various districts within the Ashanti Region, and were funded by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation(GNPC) Foundation, successfully saw the 389 artisans pass out on Thursday.



Beneficiary artisans who were selected from the various districts such as Ofinso, Mampong, Kumasi, and Bekwai among others, had their variation courses categorized under vocational and technical modules.



The GNPC's Skilled Artisan Project (SAP) which enrolled artisans from various fields sought to equip them with upgraded skills and earn them a credible certificate that moves their status from informal to semi-formal.



The areas of specifications included spraying, bead making, make-up, motor vehicle electricals, motor vehicle mechanics, dressmaking, hairdressing, tailoring, arc welding, gas welding, shoe making, bakery, cookery, masonry, pastry, carpentry, steel bending, interior decoration, plumbing, general electricals among others.



Dr. Dominic Kwesi Eduah, executive director of the foundation commended all the graduates for passing their exams. He said the program was truly going to benefit artisans who enrolled in the course adding that, apart from the certificate given to them, they were also receiving start-up tools to cushion them.



Some of the tools given out included sewing machines, industrial machines, local ovens, stand dryers, polishing machines, tilers, cylinders, hacksaw frame complete, bench grinders, diagnostic machines, spraying machines, and gas stoves among others.



According to him, the foundation forever dreams to not only limit its impact on the former sector but also extend hands to the informal sector, especially those who had acquired skills and needed upgrades and financial support to help establish themselves.



"Beneficiaries were provided with soft skills training in standards of business and entrepreneurship, and this is very crucial".



He said this will enhance and empower the artisans to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams which will further create more job avenues.



He further revealed that the foundation was determined to empower the youth to pursue their dreams adding that it was time people who got the enrolment opportunity took the exercise very seriously since it is a life-changing machinery.



He however expressed worry over the failure of all the artisans enrolled in the course to participate in the exams. Per his observation, he said, it was very unfortunate that the over 100 artisans who failed to participate in the exams did so out of fear. According to him, exams that are fully practical and centered on what you have learned and can do shouldn't be anything that must cause fear in people.



He therefore urged parents, and other relatives to always encourage their wards who enrol in the program so that they do not run away during the examination.

He also entreated beneficiaries to effectively use the skills acquired and the tools for the benefit of society and themselves.



Finally, Dr. Eduah who expressed joy over the success chopped so far, said, it was very interesting to note that the project which started from the Western region has so far benefited many other people across the various regions.



On his part, the chief of Essumagya, Nana Okyere Kusi Aduako II who stood in as chairman for the occasion, in place of Otumfour Osei Tutu II, commended the GNPC Foundation and Aseda Foundation for the collaborative effort that had sought to empower youth in such skill training.



Urging them to continue with the good works, the chief who questioned the selection procedure for the beneficiaries, suggested the chiefs' involvement to ensure fairness. According to him, the beautiful program which is supposed to benefit almost every community, sometimes treats others unfairly due to its selection process.



Some beneficiary graduands who spoke to the media said, that but for the intervention of the courses, all hopes in life had been lost. They however thanked the foundation for totally bearing all the years' cost.



They however pledged to effectively utilise what they had acquired to benefit themselves and others.