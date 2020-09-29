General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

38 new cases take coronavirus active cases to 530 with 301 deaths

The novel coronavirus has killed 301 people in Ghana

Thirty-eight new cases have taken Ghana’s active coronavirus case count to 530, according to the latest figures by the Ghana Health Services (GHS).



The latest figures take the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Ghana to 46,482. The number of recoveries/discharge now stands at 45,651.



The number of deaths has also increased to 301.



Ten (10) regions do not have any new cases. They are Bono East, Western North, Northern, Ahafo, Bono, Upper East, Oti, Upper West, Savannah and North East Regions.



Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region



(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)



Greater Accra Region - 23,785



Ashanti Region - 10,969



Western Region - 2,968



Eastern Region - 2,412



Central Region - 1,927



Bono East Region - 781



Volta Region - 672



Western North Region - 638



Northern Region - 547



Ahafo Region - 527



Bono Region – 511



Upper East Region - 295



Oti Region - 242



Upper West Region - 90



Savannah Region - 62



North East Region - 19





