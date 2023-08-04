37-year-old man kills nephew for rituals at Wassa Nkyirifi

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



Command for allegedly killing his seven-year-old nephew Sandy Manu for rituals.

Sandy Manu had gone missing for about a week after the parents left him in the house to go to the farm.



The parents and the family had been looking for him for a number of days without seeing him.



Upon several announcements in search of the boy, someone within the community informed the family that he saw the boy with uncle Augustine Amoah.

A report was made to the police which which led to his arrest on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Wassa Nkyirifi.



Upon interrogation by the police, Augustine confirmed, he killed the boy for rituals.



During interrogation, Augustine confirmed that, he went to a spiritual man to seek for "strength medicine", so he was asked to submit blood.



Apparently, the rituals did not work because the spiritual man demanded human blood and not the human head.



He threw the boy's head away after realizing the medicine didn't work and buried the body at a different location.



Augustine led the police to the burial site where the boy's body was exhumed and the head retrieved.



The body has been deposited at the morgue while the police continue with the investigation.