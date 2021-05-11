37 NMTC has not commenced the sale of admission forms – Ghana Armed Forces caution public

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

The Ghana Armed Forces have asked the general public to ignore all advertisements and publications purported for the sale of admission forms for prospective applicants into the 37 Military Hospital Nursing and Midwifery Training College.



In a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations, Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, the Ghana Armed Forces said it had taken notice of information circulating on social media suggesting the release of application forms for prospective applicants.



But in its statement, the Armed Forces said, “We wish to state categorically that this information is totally false and should be disregarded.”



Read the full statement below:



