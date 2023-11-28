36-year-old woman attacked by machete wielding assailants in Gomoa Mamfram

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

36-year-old woman identified as Elizabeth Wongah is currently battling for her life at the hospital after being attacked with machetes by unknown assailants at Gomoa Mamfam near Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.



Elizabeth Wongah, according to reports, is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital in the Central Region.



Oheneba Ademah told Rainbow Radio Accra that Elizabeth Wongah was on her way to town to get some groceries when she realised some men were trailing her, but before she could run, they attacked her.



“They immediately rushed on her before she could run and started beating her. They first hit her head with a wooden log, but she used her hand to block all the subsequent ones meant for her head, so that is why her body has been bruised like that.”



“The doctors are saying it will be difficult to sew the body together because the cuts are too many and the body has been greatly damaged. The police are yet to make an arrest on the individual or the people who perpetuated this crime,” Oheneba Ademah reported.