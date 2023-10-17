35-year-old man who had been reported missing found dead

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

35-year-old young contractor in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, known as Bijadon Daniel, has been found dead in his toilet at his residence.



The body of the young man was found in a decomposing state.



He is suspected of being murdered by unknown individuals and buried in the toilet.



Details indicate that there has been a search party that has gone in search of the person after he was declared missing.



Reporting on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Caled said the remains of the young man were found after an awful smell from the toilet was detected by his neighbours.



The Police were informed, and the body was retrieved and sent to the mortuary.



He added that when the Police entered the toilet facility, blood stains and other strange materials were found.



It is also suspected that the attackers who killed him may have struggled with the young man before they killed him.



The reporter also stated that an investigation into the incident had begun.