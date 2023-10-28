35-year-old man stabbed multiple times by his uncle during argument

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 32-year-old named Richard Quaye is in critical condition after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times at Awutu Beraku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.



The victim was reportedly stabbed in an argument with the attacker.



Reporting from the area on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Oheneba Ademah said the victim was sent by his senior uncle to deliver a message to the mother about the character of the junior uncle.



He was sent to inform the mother that the junior uncle was misbehaving in the house; hence, they were planning to evict him.



While going back home, he reportedly met the junior uncle by the name of Annan and confronted him over his behaviour.



This escalated, and Annan allegedly pushed the victim’s mother to the ground.



While he (the victim) was assisting the mother to get up, Annan allegedly started stabbing him in the back multiple times, the forehead, and other parts of his body.



Ademah further reported that the suspect was arrested but was later released.



He said the suspect was released because, while in custody, he was smashing his head on the walls of the cells.



He has since fled the area after his release.



It has also emerged that the Awutu Breku Police have advised both parties to go home and settle the issue since it is a family issue.



The family of the victim is outraged and demanding answers over why the suspect was released.