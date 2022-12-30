35-year-old man commits suicide

General News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: rainbowradionline.com

A 35-year-old man known as Englishman has committed suicide.



According to reports, the man committed suicide on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Ayeresu, Awutu Senya West District.



It is unknown why Englishman committed suicide.



Rainbow Radio’s news editor Daniel Asuku reported from the scene that the young man was discovered hanging in his room.



Residents are shocked, he claims, and are wondering what prompted his actions.



Residents also told him that the deceased was well-known in the community due to his command of the Queen’s language.



The police have since recovered the body.



