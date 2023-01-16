35-year-old man allegedly shot by military officer

General News of Monday, 16 January 2023

A 35-year-old man, Kwaku Tengey is battling for his life after he was allegedly shot by a yet-to-be-identified military man at Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.



Though details are sketchy, Starrfm.com.gh sources indicate the victim was shot Sunday morning at the Beat 9 market in Aflao during a confrontation between some security officers and motor riders.



Several gunshots were heard to have been fired, reports indicate.



A nurse at the Ketu South Municipal hospital, who spoke on anonymity told Starrfm.com.gh that the victim was rushed to the emergency unit of the facility in an unconscious state, at midday.



“I was at the emergency when they rushed the man, 35 to the unit. The leg was almost gone as a result of a gunshot and we were told that there was a confrontation and the military guy opened fire,” the nurse told Starrfm.com.gh.



“It was not easy, the guy was almost going into shock so we had to resuscitate him and rush him to the theater but just this afternoon, we managed to refer him to the Ho Teaching hospital,” our source added.



The victim sustained a fracture in his tibia (shin bone) and fibula (calf bone) with the leg almost cut off.



A video in circulation has shown a middle-aged young man on the floor with blood stains around him.



His right leg is almost cut off as seen in the video.



It is yet to be established what caused the incident.



But other sources suggest that an unknown immigration officer also sustained gunshot injuries in one of his legs during the incident.



Later Sunday evening, further reports indicated the firing of gunshots by security officers around the scene putting fear into residents who had to run for cover.



