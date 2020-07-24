Regional News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

34 year old illegal miner drowns in mining pit

File photo: The deceased, Kofi Bantful

A 34-year-old illegal miner has drowned in Akateng, a Community in West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The deceased, identified as Kofi Bantful and other illegal miners sneaked to mine but was trapped and later died in a mining pit filled with water.



He was retrieved dead by his accomplices before the arrival of Police at the scene upon receiving information about the incident.



According to the Police, no marks of violence were found when the body was examined but there was foam from the mouth of the deceased.



The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sargeant Francis Gomado tells Starr News the body has been deposited at St Dominic Hospital Morgue at Akwatia pending further investigation.



Many mining districts in the Eastern Region continue to record drowning incidents among residents and illegal miners.



Government's fight against illegal mining has failed, giving leeway for many illegal miners in the region to resume work, destroying lands and polluting water bodies with impunity.

