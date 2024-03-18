34 NPP Ashanti regional constituency chairmen back Manhyia South Chairman over disciplinary action

Politics of Monday, 18 March 2024

Thirty-four (34) out of the forty-seven (47) Ashanti Regional chairmen have shown massive love to their colleague chairman who has been invited to appear before the regional Disciplinary Committee (DC) over allegations of misconduct.



The Manhyia South Constituency Chairman, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta, popularly known as Tom Tom, will appear before the regional disciplinary committee after a media banter with his regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.



The regional chairmen caucus, in a statement of solidarity, cautioned party leadership to ensure that the outcome of the meeting will promote unity, rather than division.



“We detest any matter that will disturb the peace of the party and break the front of the party in our stronghold of Ashanti Region ahead of the December 7 elections, which we have sworn to work very hard to ensure that our flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wins heavily while our parliamentary candidates grab all the seats,” a portion of their statement read.



STATEMENT BY ASHANTI REGIONAL CONSTITUENCY CHAIRMEN OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY IN SOLIDARITY WITH MANHYIA SOUTH CHAIRMAN



The Ashanti Regional Caucus of Constituency Chairmen of the NPP, at its last meeting held at the Lancaster Kumasi City Hotel on Sunday, 17th March 2024 and attended by Thirty-Four (34) of the Forty-Seven (47) members of the caucus, deliberated on a letter inviting the Manhyia South Constituency Chairman, Mr Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta popularly known as Tom Tom to appear before the Regional Disciplinary Committee over allegations of misconduct.



The letter of invitation said to have come from the Regional Executive Committee and signed by the Regional Secretary of the party, Mr Kwame Adom Appiah, was premised on a petition the Regional Communications Director, Paul Kwabena Yandoh made against the Manhyia South Constituency Chairman in a matter involving the Regional Chairman, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.



Having taken time to thoroughly discuss the contents of the allegations contained in the petition of the Regional Communications Director and the subsequent letter of invitation extended to the Manhyia South Constituency Chairman by the Regional Executive Committee, the Caucus wish to state the following in solidarity with our colleague Tom Tom.



1. That the party believes in due process and the same must be followed even if our member is to be summoned.



2. That we detest any matter that will disturb the peace of the party and break the front of the party in our stronghold of Ashanti Region ahead of the December 7 elections, which we have sworn to work very hard to ensure that our flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wins heavily while our parliamentary candidates grab all the seats.



3. That there has not been a Regional Executive Council meeting at which any issue involving the Manhyia South Constituency chairman was discussed.



4. That we don’t know the existence of a Disciplinary Committee and who constitutes the membership.



5. That we are concerned that a matter that has not been discussed at the Regional Executive Committee, could be referred to a non-existent Disciplinary Committee.



6. That we fully back our colleague Manhyia South Constituency Chairman in any move to defend his position in the matter at stake.



7. We emphasize that the process used in inviting our colleague is not proper, for which reason we urge that the right channel be followed if he is to be invited.



8. Our statement is a proactive measure because if those behind the fake letter or invitation succeed in their move, all constituency chairmen in the region are at risk of facing similar circumstances.



9. We strongly believe that our regional party chairman is not aware of the letter of invitation because this is not how he does his work. We know that our regional party chairman knows the law and will not in any way disobey the established laws of our party.



10. We hereby call on our regional party chairman to call to order, all those persons trying to soil his reputation and that of the party in the region.



Fiifi Mensah



Chairman, Ashanti Regional Constituency Chairmen Association - NPP

