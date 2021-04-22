33 immigrants from West Africa deported for using unapproved routes

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) taskforce “Operation Motherland” and the enforcement team of the Volta Region have arrested 33 illegal foreign nationals of West Africa extraction at various joints of operations.



Mr Felix Klu-Adjei, Public Relations Officer, Volta Regional Immigration Command briefing the Ghana News Agency said that the task force under Chief Superintendent of Immigration, Mr Leslie Martin, arrested some 19 illegal immigrants from Nigeria, at the Akuse inland border, who entered the country through unapproved routes.



He said the immigrants were arrested on board a VW bus with registration number GR 5314 21 on a Ho-Accra-bound transport.



He said the immigrants, who said they were visiting families and friends with some in search of ‘greener pastures’ have since been deported through the Aflao border to their country of origin after screening.



He disclosed that the enforcement team, on the other hand, led by Superintendent of Immigration, Mr Evans Kuedzi, also arrested some 14 illegal Togolese from different parts of the Ho Municipal, who arrived in Ghana’s jurisdiction through unapproved routes to operate ‘network marketing’ schemes without valid authorisation to do business.



Mr Klu-Adjei said they are being profiled and would be handed over to Togo immigration officials after screening.



Mr Klu-Adjei said their intelligence system is well activated and warned Ghanaian collaborators of the use of unapproved routes to desist from such acts for only their benefit.