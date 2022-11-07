33,868 students benefit from Free SHS in the Upper West Region thanks to Akufo-Addo – Regional Minister

General News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: Peace FM

Some 33,868 students in the Upper West Region have benefited from the government’s flagship Free Senior High School programme Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih has said.



Addressing journalists during the State of the Region Report, a media engagement platform put together by the Ministry of Information for Regional Ministers to provide updates on developments in their regions, Dr. Salih attributed the increment in Secondary School enrolment in his region to the visionary leadership of President Akufo-Addo in making education accessible to all.



“The introduction of the Free SHS programme in 2017 saw all 35 public SHS/SHTS/TVET Schools in the region being enrolled on the programme. So far, the programme has benefited 33,868 students in the region,” he said.



He said though the region was faced with the challenge of inadequate infrastructure when the programme was first introduced in 2017, the government through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has completed 33 new educational projects, with 11 facilities being constructed in different areas within the region.



“In addition, from 2017 to date, the GETFund has completed 33 new infrastructural facilities, and 11 new facilities is in progress. These projects include dormitories, classrooms, Science Laboratories, Administrative Blocks, Accommodation etc,” he added.



In addition, the Minister said strenuous efforts are being made to complete a further 52 stalled GETFund projects in the region. These projects he said include some critical infrastructure including the Hilla Limann Technical University, some Senior High Schools and Basic Schools across the region.