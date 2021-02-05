Crime & Punishment of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

32-year-old woman commits suicide

The deceased committed suicide for reasons best known to her

A 32-year-old woman called Jennifer Miya has committed suicide at Atebubu-Amanteng in the Bono East region.



According to the brother-in-law of the deceased, Jennifer Miya on several occasions tried taking her life over reasons best known to her.



He stated that the deceased tried stabbing herself to death but he intervened by taking the sharp object from her.



Speaking to Daily Guide in an interview, the brother-in-law said, “she first attempted to use a knife but I overpowered her and took it from her. After she attempted to take her life I visited her thrice that day just to ensure Jennifer does not walk her thoughts.”



He furthered that he received the news from the health centre where the deceased was sent that she had committed suicide.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.



Meanwhile, the Atebubu-Amantin Divisional Police has launched an investigation into the matter.