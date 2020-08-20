Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 August 2020

32-year-old painter in court over sodomy

File photo: The victim of the act is a 14-year-old boy

A 32-year-old painter who sodomised a 14-year-old boy has been granted a GHC20,000 bail, with three sureties, one to be justified, by a Kumasi Circuit Court.



Foster Nyarko Batious pleaded not guilty to the charge and would reappear before the court presided by Mrs Patricia Amponsah on August 27, this year.



Police Chief Inspector Mercy Quaye, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant, Mabel Gandaa, mother of the victim, is also a prison warder stationed at Kumasi Central Prisons, and resides at South Suntreso.



She said the accused is a painter and also a resident of South Suntreso.



Inspector Quaye said, in April 2020 this year, the accused met the victim who was then going to buy bread and established acquaintance with him.



She said they exchanged contact numbers, and the accused told the victim to call him anytime he wanted.



The prosecution said the next day around the same time, the accused called the victim to visit him.



Inspector Quaye said, the victim accepted this invitation and went to the accused’s room.



She said in the room, the accused undressed and masturbated until he discharged and then collected the sperms into his palm and rubbed it on his penis.



The prosecution said the accused later told the victim to undress, which he did, made the victim to stoop whilst he stood behind him and inserted his penis into his anus, and had anal intercourse with him for about ten minutes, until he discharged.



She said the accused then threatened the victim not to tell anyone or else he would die and repeated the act with the victim in his room the next day.



Inspector Quaye said the complainant got wind of it when she spotted the victim’s love messages with males on social media.



The prosecution said the victim later narrated his ordeal to the complainant and the case was reported to the Ashanti Regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) where the accused was subsequently arrested.



She said the accused in his cautioned statement denied the offence but after Police investigations, he was charged with the offence and brought before the Court.





