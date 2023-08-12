32-year-old man on the run after assaulting girlfriend, her sister and mother

General News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police in the Western North region are on a manhunt for a 32-year-old man identified as Rojer Addoquaye after allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, her sister, and mother following a misunderstanding over unanswered midnight phone calls and suspicions of cheating.



According to a report on Onua FM’s Midday News on August 11, 2023, Addoquaye purportedly confronted his 22-year-old girlfriend, Abigail Kyerematen an SHS student, accusing her of cheating on him as the reason behind her failure to respond to his late-night calls.



The news report detailed that Addoquaye later visited Abigail's residence to retrieve some items he had purchased for her and as a result, the confrontation escalated into a physical altercation during which all three members of Abigail's family were reportedly beaten.



Providing her perspective on the incident in the aforementioned report, Abigail shared, "I was sleeping in the room and he called me, so we talked and I told him that I was sleeping...and he said he came to my house around 11 pm to knock on my door but I couldn't hear because I was asleep, so I didn’t open the door...



"Yesterday evening I was in the house when he came to ask me why I couldn't pick his calls at night, and that, is it because I was having an affair with a man in the room?"



Abigail continued, "He bought a phone for me, so he said he was coming for the phone. I told him that if he is coming for the phone, then he should allow me to remove my SIM card and give the phone back to him.



"He was struggling with us in the house...and he really beat us—myself, my sister, and my mother...he even damaged the phone. He also damaged a TV in the room."



AM/SARA



