General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

32-year-old NSS lady dies in ghastly accident at Ajumako Besease

The body of Seida Barfo has been deposited at Our Lady Of Grace Hospital morgue

A 32-year-old lady on national service duty at Abura Dunkwa, Seida Barfo, met her untimely death in a ghastly accident on Ajumako Besiase to Breman Bedum road Monday morning.



It is unclear what caused the car which had only the driver and the lady onboard somersaulting several times and landing upside down.



The lady who was the Financial Secretary at Breman Bedum Ahmaddiya Muslim Mission was reportedly going for a meeting at her hometown, Breman Bedum when the accident occurred.



Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan reported that the driver luckily survived but is in critical condition and currently receiving treatment at the Ajumako Government Hospital.



The body of Seida Barfo has been deposited at Our Lady Of Grace Hospital morgue at Breman Asikuma.



Police have commenced an investigation into the accident.